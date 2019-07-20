John Charles Howell

1927 - 2019

Born May 17, 1927 to John Merl Howell and Maurine (Gregg) Howell in Ottawa, Kansas. Living a few years in Princeton, Kansas and returning to Ottawa. The family moved to Omaha, Nebraska in 1941 where he graduated from Central High School. He served his Country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Serving part of that time in task force "Frigid" in Alaska. Returning home, he met and married Jean Fae Harnish on May 14th, 1949. They were happily married for 70 years, raising six children. His family was of greatest importance, enjoying many family parties and holiday get-to-gethers. He was an avid reader - a real history buff. He was also a Mr. Fix-it. The kids said he could fix anything. He often fixed appliances he just replaced so he would have a back-up.

John retired from the Union Pacific Railroad as the Director of Communications Facilities, Western Division after 44 years of service, living in five states. He was a member of Mount Kinport Masonic Lodge No. 95 AF:AM. He was awarded his 50 year pin.

John and Jean enjoyed their retirement on road trips, traveling in all 50 states as well as foreign travel.

John passed away surrounded by family on July 17, 2019. He is survived by wife Jean and six children: Deborah Murdock (David) of SLC, UT; John Gregg of Hermiston, OR; Charles Howell (Susan) of Cheyenne, WY; Douglas Howell (Terry) of SLC, UT; Mary Hockin (Scott) of SLC, UT; and Ted Howell (Brenda) of SLC, UT. John is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, brother Robert L. Howell (Betty) of Omaha, NE, sister-in-law Beth Harnish of Corona, CA, sister-in-law Catherine Feeney of Johnston, IA, along with many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, grandparents, granddaughter Madeline Hockin, brothers-in-law John Harnish and William Feeney, sister-in-law Margaret Foster and husband Roy, and sister Helen Howell.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S). Sandy, UT. Viewings will be held Monday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and Tuesday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 am prior to the services. A reception will be held after the services in The Chateau at the Rose Shop. Online condolences welcomed at www.larkincares.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a charity.





Published in Deseret News from July 20 to July 21, 2019