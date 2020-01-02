|
Dr. John Charles "Charley" Jones
1936 ~ 2019
Dr. John Charles "Charley" Jones passed away peacefully in his sleep December 28, 2019. Charley was a long-time resident of Pleasant Grove and a local oral surgeon.
Charley was born June 14, 1936, the first child of John Faddies Jones and AnnaLou Oldham. He was incredibly bright and was a talented student, surgeon, hunter, fisherman, knife maker, marksman, dog trainer and horseman. He was an Army veteran and a life long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a dedicated and loving father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his sister Kathy (Devon) Johnson of Murray, UT; Sons Rob (Susan) Jones of Bluffdale, UT, Darin Jones of Salt Lake City, UT and Eric (Charlotte) Jones of Santa Rosa, CA; Stepsons Mike (Ann) Lichfield of Ogden Valley, UT, Steven Lichfield of American Fork, UT and Ryan (Lindsay) Jones of American Fork, UT; honorary daughter Holly (Kent) Kofford of Highland, UT; 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Orchard Ward, 828 S Locust Ave, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Family and friends may attend a viewing from 9:00 -10: 45 a.m. prior the services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 2, 2020