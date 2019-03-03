John Christopher

Nish

1968 ~ 2019

John Christopher Nish, son of Grant and Myrl Nish, passed from this life on February 9, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Chris was born January 28, 1968, in Salt Lake City Utah and grew up in Tremonton, Utah. He graduated from Bear River High School in 1986 and attended Utah State University and the University of Nevada at Las Vegas. In his youth, he was active in Boy Scouts, earning his Eagle as well as being a member of the Order of the Arrow and Arrowman of the Year of the Lake Bonneville Council. Chris was a staff member at Camp Kiesel and Camp Loll. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Chris was talented in the field of Construction as a contractor doing remodeling, decorative and landscaping work.

In 1998, Chris met his life partner, Shawn Blaser, and they enjoyed nearly 21 years together.

In 2002, he helped found the Utah Friends of Basset Hounds Rescue. With such a kind heart, he was able to "forever foster" at least 50 dogs since 2002.

Chris is survived by his parents, brother, Cameron (Sherrie) Nish, life partner, Shawn Blaser, nephews: Nathan (Cheryle Lloyd), Brandon (Julianna Carter) and Connor Nish; niece: Rachel (Brayden) Ames; special friends, Blake Gillis and Cindy Smith.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Frank M. and Elizabeth W. Nish, Jack and Ione Newman and by his nephew, Garrett Nish.

The Nish family wishes to thank Shawn for his many years of devotion and tender loving care for Chris. They are also grateful to Blake and Cindy for their extraordinary friendship. Thanks to the staff at the Huntsman Cancer Center for their remarkable treatment for Chris throughout the years. As his final gift of love, Chris requested his body be donated to the University of Utah. A Celebration of Chris' Life will be held in Salt Lake City on March 9 from 10 am to 12 noon at The Falls at Trolley Square 580 South 600 East and in Tremonton on March 23 from 1 to 3 pm at The Pie Dump 20 West 1400 South, Garland. Instead of flowers, please make a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Center



