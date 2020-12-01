1/2
John David Kelly
1940 - 2020
John David Kelly
1940 ~ 2020
John David Kelly passed away, November 27, 2020, at the age of 80, due to complications from contracting COVID-19. John was born January 31, 1940 at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City to D.D. Kelly and Thelma Anderson Kelly.
John grew up in the Sugarhouse area and attended Forest Elementary, Irving Jr High, and graduated from South High in 1958. In 1959 he married the love of his life, Ruby Daley. They were happily married for 56 years until her death in 2015. John served in the U.S. Army at Fort Huachuca, AZ and Butzbach, Germany from 1959 to 1962. He retired from Kennecott in 1994 after 31 years as a Rigger and Equipment Operator.
John is survived by his brother James (Nancy) Kelly; son, Scott D. Kelly; granddaughter, Amber (Travis) Chandler; grandsons, Brandon Underwood, Stephen Kelly and Joshua Kelly; great-grandson, Jordan Lindstrom; and great-granddaughter, Alyssa Lindstrom. Preceded in death by parents; daughter, Sharon Kelly; and wife, Ruby Kelly.
A graveside service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Rd. Bluffdale, UT. A viewing will be held prior to services from 11:00 A.M. - 12:30 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn during services.

Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
November 30, 2020
Adjusting to a world without you in it, is going to be rough. I feel blessed and honored to have you as my grandpa! Miss you lots and I’ll see you on the other side!
Amber Chandler
Grandchild
