John Dorius Wright passed away peacefully on December 9th 2019, incident to age. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, February 20, 1921, to William Brent and Mary Dorius Wright. John grew up in Sugarhouse, Utah with his siblings, Franklin, Ruth, Mary, Charles, (his twin brother), and Richard. He graduated from Granite High School, a proud member of the class of 1938, and later from the University of Utah.
He joined the U.S. Army after Pearl Harbor and served his country for 3 ½ years. John married Beverlee Hansen in 1950 and they spent 50 wonderful years together before her passing in 2001.
John retired from the University of Utah where he worked as Director of Student Housing and later Director of Parking Services.
His life was characterized by honesty, dependability and service. John was always quick to volunteer to help others, from helping neighbors move to reading with elementary aged children, (which he did for 8 years). He was always fixing things and lending a hand to others who needed his expertise, tools, time or knowledge.
John was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities including leadership in the Young Men's, Sunday School, Elders and High Priest Quorums.
One of his favorite hobbies was skiing. He relished great powder days, especially being the first to cut up the hill after a heavy storm. With much resistance he hung up his skis at age 93.
John is preceded in death by his wife, parents, siblings, son Greg and son-in-law. He is survived by his children Mark (Pam) of Colorado, Shelley Kendrick (Dana - deceased), Chris (Debbie) of Hawaii, Stuart (Melissa), 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Thank you to the Olympus 7th Ward and many other neighbors and friends for the love, support and ministering provided over an extended time.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. - Olympus Stake Center 2675 E. 4430 S., Salt Lake City, with viewings from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church and on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Holbrook Mortuary - 3251 S. 2300 E., Salt Lake City. Interment at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery. Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019