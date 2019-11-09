|
John D. Osmond
1933 ~ 2019
John Douglas Osmond passed away on Nov. 6, 2019, at his home in Sandy, UT surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was born in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 31, 1933, to Alfred Wendell Osmond and Erma Christensen. Doug grew up in the Sugarhouse area and attended South High School and the University of Utah. He served an LDS Mission in California from 1954-1956. He married a beautiful Danish girl, Karen Christiansen, on Sept. 18, 1958, in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married 61 years. He was actively involved in the LDS Church all his life, including serving for 4 years at the Mingo Branch with his wife. He taught 25 years at Granite Park Jr. High teaching 9th grade Geography and History and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with his students. He entertained while he taught world cultures with luaus, fiestas and enjoyed creating school assemblies. He also taught at Canyon Rim Elementary and Hunter Jr. High. During summers, he immaculately cared for the greens at Salt Lake and Willow Creek country clubs as well as his own yard. He traveled with his family to many interesting places which he never expected to see. After retiring from teaching in 1987, he was employed as a Recreation Therapist in a local nursing home and then worked with Inspectors from Russia under the INF Treaty. He was a proud worker at the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympics. Known for his weird sense of humor and jokes, he believed if he could make one person happier, then his efforts have all been worthwhile. He lived a wonderful life. Survived by his wife, Karen; three wonderful children; Linda (Scott) Myers, Sandy, UT; Renee (Duane) Jensen, also Sandy; and Scott Douglas Osmond, Long Beach, CA. his sisters, Eileen Osmond-Savdie, Paris, France and Gerri (Gary) Weiss, Ft. Wayne, IN. three grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Landen, Aubrey and Zach. and many relatives, cousins & nephews. Memorial service will be held Wed., Nov. 13 from 11am-Noon. Viewings will be held Tues., the 12th of Nov. from 6-8 pm and 1 hour prior to the memorial service. All services held at: Fairoaks Ward, 586 East 8400 South, Sandy, UT. Internment at Larkin Sunset Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Perpetual Education, Missionary Fund or a .
