John Earl Stidham1966 - 2020On Friday, Nov 6, 2020, we shared a tender farewell with John Stidham as his family surrounded him with love.John Earl Stidham was born Aug 4, 1966. Married his sweetheart, Jill Josephson and is the proud father of three amazing sons, Max, Zack and Tyson.Private family funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, 11 a.m. The broadcast will be available on Zoom.Complete obituary and Zoom link at Cannon Mortuary.com