Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain View Memorial Estates
3115 East 7800 South,
John Edwin Belliston


John Edwin Belliston Obituary
John Edwin Belliston
July 28, 1934 - May 22, 2019
Our loving husband, father, and grandfather John Edwin Belliston, 84, passed away suddenly on May 22, 2019. Born July 28, 1934, in Nephi Utah to Alva and Ethel Belliston. Married Roxalene Ridd, December 19, 1958, in the Salt Lake temple.
Survived by wife Roxalene, sons Brad, Alan (Renu), daughter LeAnne, grand-daughters Amber and Ashley. Preceded in death by daughter-in-law Barbara Degan Belliston, parents Alva and Ethel, brothers Melvin, Blaine, and Richard Belliston, sisters Mildred Belliston Sherwood, Bernice Belliston Boswell, and Norma Kay Belliston.
Visitation will be held at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 East Bengal Blvd (7600 South) Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memorial Estates, 3115 East 7800 South, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019
