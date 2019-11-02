|
John died peacefully at home at Wentworth Assisted Living.
Born to Julius Seymour and Virginia E Hanson in Jerusalem, Idaho. John grew up on the family ranch in Jerusalem/Horseshoe Bend Idaho, running horses for the Dude Ranch on the Salmon River in Bear Valley, Idaho. After graduating from Boise High School, he was on his way to the Colorado School of Mining when he met his wife Gwen Siddoway. They married on July 29, 1950. John worked for Mountain Fuel until 1951 when he was severely burned. After his recovery, he went to work for Ideal Cement in Devil's Slide, Utah as a welder.
The family moved to Salt Lake City in 1955 when John was transferred to the Salt Lake Office, where he worked as the plant manager until he retired in 1995. John and Gwen lived in the same house in the Canyon Rim area for 68 years. Together they had six wonderful children; Robert John (Nancy), Anthony Seymour (Jodie), Diane Marie Eyres (Scott), Connie Jean Reynolds, Norman Lee (Denise), and Curt Joseph (Michele), 16 grandchildren and 25+ great grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren, Collin Hanson and Tamara Roark. He outlived his parents and all four of his siblings; William, Louis (Mike), Alice Harold, and Mary Hanson, all from Idaho and Washington. He lived for family and was never too busy to help anyone whether family or not. He loved family gatherings and loved visits with all his nieces and nephews in Idaho, Washington, California, and North Carolina.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East. A viewing will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on Monday prior to services at the Mortuary. Interment: Coalville, Utah. Online messages and tributes to the family can be posted at: www.HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019