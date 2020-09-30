Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend John Fred McDonald passed away at home on September 26, 2020.
He was born on November 7, 1941 to Donald and Rebecca McDonald.
John grew up and attended schools in Salt Lake City where he graduated from West High School and met his sweetheart Cherie Lee. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on September 15, 1960 and just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with 5 wonderful children whom he loved very much. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He was a kind and caring man well known for his great sense of humor which never left him throughout many years of struggling with his health.
He worked in sales most of his life making many friends wherever he went. He could run to the store or be on vacation and run into and talk with someone he knew.
His favorite hobby was singing barbershop which he did for over 30 years. He also enjoyed playing early morning basketball and played into his 70's.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he held many callings. His favorite was teaching primary and "home teaching".
He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Damon.
He is survived by his bride of 60 years, Cherie; his children, Brad (Staci), Cori, Matt, and Scott (Casi); 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brothers; Ron (Sheila), Mike (Colleen), and Kelly.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at the North Canyon 5th Ward, 2505 South Davis Blvd., Bountiful. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful and Friday morning 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment-Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book and also instructions for ZOOM at www.russonmortuary.com
Please come to celebrate John's life, while observing COVID 19 guidelines.