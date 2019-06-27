John Frederick Huckvale

1937 ~ 2019

John Frederick Huckvale, 82, of Eagle, Idaho, peacefully passed away on June 24, 2019. He was born on January 17, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Jonathon and Mary Huckvale.

He attended East High School, University of Utah and La Salle College of Law. Fred loved to work, made friends easily and connected with people. His professional career led him and his family to live in Utah, Iowa, Kentucky, Texas and California. After he retired, he and Helen moved to Eagle, Idaho in 2011.

He worked in the manufacturing, housing and aerospace industries but serving people was very important to him. He served on boards of companies, professional organizations and educational institutions including the NAC to the Marriott School of Business at Brigham Young University. He served on the Executive board of the Boy Scouts of America and received the Silver Beaver Award. He served on the board of Mentors International. He served on the Valley Interfaith Council in Los Angeles, California and he also served in several positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints including many leadership positions and as a missionary with Helen in London, England for 18 months.

Although Fred loved people, cars, golfing and travel he loved his wife and family the most. He has been married to his sweetheart, Helen, for over 63 years and together they have 9 children, 33 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren (as of today - 3 more are on the way!). He loved family reunions, especially "Huck Camp", which he and Helen held approximately every 3 years since 1999. After 2005, the week-long Huck Camps were held where they lived with all or most of the 55 to 65 family members staying together with them in their home.

He is Preceded in Death by his parents, his sons, Johnny and Tom and his brother, Jim. He is survived by his wife, Helen, 7 children (Bob (Susie) Huckvale, Rick (Terri) Huckvale, Donny (Shannon) Huckvale, Heidi (Duane) Petrowsky, Christine (Jeff) Langford, Derrick (Shannon) Huckvale, Sherri (Curtis) Drake, and daughter in law Debbie Huckvale), his grandchildren, great grandchildren and sisters, Charlene Merrill and Colleen Selfridge.

A Viewing and Open House will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 7 to 8:30 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Park Lane building located at 1133 North Park Lane, Eagle, Idaho.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 29th, at 12:30 pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Valley View Stake Center, 2245 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 10:30 am to 12 noon. The dedication of the grave for family members will begin at 2:30 pm at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery in Salt Lake City.

Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.

