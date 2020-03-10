Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Latter-day Saints
851 North 1200 East
Lehi, UT
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Latter-day Saints
851 North 1200 East
Lehi,, UT
John Furness


1951 - 2020
John Furness Obituary
John Carl Furness
1951 ~ 2020
Lehi, UT-John Carl Furness, age 69, passed away on 3/8/2020 in Lehi, UT. He was born on 1/16/1951 in Salt Lake City, UT to John and Emma Furness. He married Mary Fausett on 5/17/1971. A viewing will be held Wednesday 3/11/2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, 3/12/2020 at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Latter-day Saints, 851 North 1200 East, Lehi, UT 84043. Prior to the funeral, a second viewing will be held from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM. Please refer to memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
