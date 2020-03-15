|
John Henry Maurer
1949 ~ 2020
John Henry Maurer, our beloved brother, uncle, and dearest friend passed away on March 7, 2020.
John was a kind and joyful man who made friends everywhere he went. He was born in South Nassau Community Hospital in Oceanside, New York on September 30, 1949. He was the youngest son of Dr. John Henry and Virginia Maurer who resided in Rockville Centre, New York.
He leaves behind his brothers, Peter Maurer, Dr. Yoram Lubling; his sisters, Dr. Virginia Maurer and Lynne Maurer; nieces, Tammy Fortune, Kimberly Rhatigan, Suzanne Santemma, Deborah Santemma; nephews Jon Santemma and Christopher Santemma. He will be greatly missed but will live in our hearts forever.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2020