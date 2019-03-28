John Jay Wheelwright

1925 ~ 2019

John Jay Wheelwright, a member of the Greatest Generation, died March 18, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Glen, Frank, Kenneth; his wife, LaPriel (Smith) Wheelwright. After attending Davis High School, John was drafted into the army in 1943. He was wounded during the fight for the Remagen/Ludendorff Bridge on the Rhine River receiving a purple heart.

When the South Davis Sewer District was created, John worked his way up from inspecting the sewer lines to General Manager. He retired in 1985 and traveled the world. John also served his community in the Lions Club, at the Opportunity Center and NSL baseball park.

John is survived by his children: Sheri Nielsen, J.C. (Sally) Wheelwright, Tami (Mark) Hopkins-Shaw, Val (Aleen) Wheelwright, 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Bountiful City Cemetery (2224 South 200 West) at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the DAV. A complete obituary is available on russonmortuary.com



