Probst Family Funerals & Cremations
79 E. Main St
Midway, UT 84049
(435) 654-5959
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Charleston Ward
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Charleston Ward,
3423 So 3500 W Charleston
View Map
John Keith Thomas


1928 - 2019
John Keith Thomas Obituary
1928 ~ 2019
John Keith Thomas passed away peacefully in his beautiful Heber home on April 30, 2019.
Born December 24, 1928 in Pocatello, Idaho to Desmond Lyle Thomas and Margaret Lena Olsen.
Married Pauline Paul October 15, 1948 and they were later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
Survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Daughter Gay Lynn (Marvin) Osness, sons John (Mary) Thomas and Larry (Cindy) Thomas and brother Edward Thomas.
20 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Scott, grandson Paul, parents and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held May 4th at 11:00 am at Charleston Ward, 3423 So 3500 W Charleston. Friends may call between 9:30 and 10:30, prior to the services.
Internment in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
For complete obituary and condolences visit www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 3, 2019
