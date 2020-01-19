Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010

Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Bountiful City Cemetery
John Kenneth Mitchell


1935 - 2020
John Kenneth Mitchell Obituary
John Kenneth Mitchell
1935~2020
Bountiful, UT-John Kenneth Mitchell was born September 5, 1935 in Gunnison, Utah and passed away January 15, 2020. John was the son of John Rex and Mary Dean Mitchell. He had a full life and will be missed. At age 17, he was set apart to serve a special mission with his grandparents, who raised him after the death of his mother, as a guide at the Carthage jail in Illinois for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. After returning home, he joined the Navy for the next 4 years. At age 24, he decided to serve another mission in Western Canada. After returning from his mission, he met and married Lola Stone and was sealed for time and all eternity on December 20, 1963. John graduated from BYU in 1965. He was an elementary school teacher for 30 years. He taught in Idaho, Davis County Utah, and in Saudi Arabia. He spent many years as an ordinance worker in the Salt Lake and Bountiful temples. John had a strong testimony, and his caring spirit always testified of the love of the Savior.
He leaves behind his daughter, Shauna (Dean) Forbes and Saundra (Bill) Reiber; 8 grandchildren Chelsea, Christian, McKenzie (Brian) Uribe-Forbes, and Cody Forbes; Alexia, Ariana, Billy, and Alissa Reiber. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lola and his son Bradley Mitchell; parents John Rex and Mary Dean Mitchell; his sister Mary Pedersen. The family wants to thank his caregivers at Heritage Place for the loving care that they provided him. A viewing will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 North Main Bountiful, followed by a graveside service at 12:00 p.m. at Bountiful City Cemetery. Condolences may be conveyed at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020
