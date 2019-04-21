John K. Morrison

1939 - 2019

John Kenneth Morrison of Midvale, Utah passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on June 20, 1939 in Murray, Utah to Ken and Dorothy Morrison.

As a young man, John joined the National Guard where he was trained as a medic and a sharp shooter. He was later activated into the United States Army. His service to his country lasted eight years until he was honorably discharged. John's passion in life was cars. He owned several classics and enjoyed working on them in his garage. John's first car was a red 1962 Ford Galaxie 500 XL which he cherished and kept his entire life. As a young man, he was fond of drag racing State Street in his Galaxie and he was always very difficult to beat.

John is survived by his niece Holly Christiansen, nephews Sean and John Baker, great nephew Carter Christiansen, and great nieces Amber and Brook Baker. John is preceded in death by his parents Ken and Dorothy Morrison and sister Diane Baker.

John's family would like to extend a special thank you to John's friends Dan Woodard, Terry and Shawn Ford, Marlene Baker, and Susan Freestone for their help with John's needs the last few years.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday April 24, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A visitation will be held from 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. prior to the services at the mortuary.



