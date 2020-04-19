|
1944 ~ 2020
John Lloyd Deans, 75, recently diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, passed away Friday, April 17th, 2020 surrounded by his family in a room filled with love and laughter. Born August 8, 1944 to James Lloyd Deans and Genna Vee Seastrand in Salt Lake City. He loved his neighborhood and remained close to his Highland High School friends throughout his life, attending every reunion that he could including last year.
He served a 2 ½ year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Helsinki, Finland. Following his mission, he attended Utah State University, joined the Sigma Chi Fraternity and most importantly met the beautiful brown-eyed Susan Carver. John married Susan in the Salt Lake Temple on August 7, 1968. They were married for over 50 years.
Always up for adventure, upon graduating from the University of Utah, John joined the FBI and immediately left for Quantico, VA. John's first assignment with the FBI? The Bank Robbery desk. He learned to speak Russian at the Defense Language Institute and specialized in counterintelligence.
He flew in helicopters hunting thieves of historical indigenous sites and received the State Archaeologist's Award as Special-Agent-in-Charge with the Bureau of Land Management in Colorado.
His career took him to Minneapolis, Seattle, Monterey, D.C., Dallas, Salt Lake and Denver where he retired after 20 years of government service.
He loved the gospel, loved attending church, served in Bishoprics and was on the Denver Temple Committee when it was built and dedicated in 1987.
He taught at Pleasant Grove High School for 13 years in the only classroom in the state with freshly popped popcorn. He also served as the Sterling Scholar advisor, a Student-athlete advisor and won multiple awards including Golden Apple Educator of the Year.
He loved the moments in life that brought people together: a football game, a holiday, a parade, a reunion, a recital, but most of all a river trip. If you were fortunate enough to sit around John Deans' campfire you were well-fed and well-loved. He made people feel comfortable and included. You might have thought those feelings of inclusion and comfort came from the location or the event, but they came from John.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and younger brother James Henry Deans. He is survived by his wife Susan Carver and their 6 children: Jennifer (Jeff Stromberg), John Tyler (Tanya Burrell), Heather Deans Gay, Nancy (Mike Meaux), Logan (Emily Darger), and Casey McLean Deans. He leaves behind his sister, Cynthia Deans Petersen, cherished brothers and sisters-in-law, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly. He was a friend, a father, a brother, an uncle, a son, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, the river captain of our lives.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 21st 2020 from 11:00-12:30pm at Nelson Family Mortuary - 4780 N. University Ave. Provo, UT 84604. Social distancing practices will be carefully observed as the mortuary manages the number of people walking through at any given time. Following the viewing, a private graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the John Deans Memorial Scholarship for students in need from Pleasant Grove High School: https://www.gofundme.com/f/john-deans-memorial-scholarship?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2020