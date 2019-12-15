|
|
John Loren Harmer
1934 ~ 2019
Notwithstanding his oft-reiterated determination to reach 100, John Loren Harmer passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, only 85 years into a life of service. Reflecting his lifelong resolve to be useful to God and his fellow man, he was pursuing several ambitious projects when interrupted by the accident that led to his death.
Born in Salt Lake City on April 28, 1934, to Earl Williams and Mabel Spande Harmer, John graduated from East High, the University of Utah, and the George Washington University Law School, interrupting his studies to serve in the British Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the U.S. Army. Elected to the California Senate in 1966, he was rated the most conservative member of the legislature-no small achievement at the time. Even so, he cultivated friendships across the aisle and earned the confidence of his colleagues, who elected him Republican Caucus chairman. Ultimately becoming lieutenant governor, he served with Governor Ronald Reagan-the subject of one of his books. Never afraid to champion unpopular but worthy causes, he devoted decades to fighting pornography-the subject of another book. He also authored several others.
On June 24, 1960, he married the lovely Carolyn Jonas in the Los Angeles Temple. Together they raised ten children: David (Elayne), Matthew (Stacy), Vivian (Mark Ellsworth), Christopher (Roshelle), Elizabeth (Keith Dionne), Joseph (Christina), Jonathan (Lynnelle), Amy (Jon Cox), Miriam, and Wendy (Micah McOwen).
In August, while scouting potential locations in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, for a statue of Governor Reagan, John was leaning against a railing that broke, causing him to fall from an elevated platform onto concrete stairs below. For 15 weeks he strove mightily to recover, but not even his iron will and superhuman self-discipline could overcome the serious injuries, including traumatic brain injury, he'd suffered.
Throughout those weeks of intensive care and attempted rehabilitation, he endured severe pain. But from the day he fell to the day he died, he was accompanied every day by at least one of his 10 children, 37 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, or their spouses, and often several at a time. When he took his last breath, he was surrounded by children and grandchildren singing "I Am a Child of God."
They are his greatest legacy. Although John mingled with business, civic, and religious leaders throughout the nation and around the world, he asked to be remembered simply as husband, father, and grandfather. He deflected all credit for raising ten well-educated high achievers to his beloved Carolyn; but he was her indispensable partner in the enterprise. She predeceased him by four years; he missed her every day. Before his interment, all ten children gathered in the Bountiful Utah Temple, fulfilling his greatest desire.
In his prime, John inspired thousands at a time. But to innumerable people he's a hero for serving in small and quiet ways-as a scout leader, Sunday School teacher, home teacher, neighbor, example, and friend. Since his passing, hundreds have expressed thanks for his generosity and personal ministry. If he touched your life for good, share how on the tribute wall of Bountiful Lindquist Mortuary.
All who wish to honor and remember John are welcome to attend his public memorial service: Monday, January 27, 2020, 12:00 noon Mountain Time, Bountiful Second Ward, 650 South 200 East, Bountiful, Utah. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital in Malvern, Pennsylvania. His family also thanks the personnel of Paoli Hospital and Life Care Center of Bountiful for their care.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019