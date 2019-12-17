|
|
John Maitlon Dall
Nov 13, 1928 ~ Dec 9, 2019
John Maitlon Dall, 71, passed away December 9, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Born November 13, 1948 to Maitlon and Jean Torgerson Dall. John was the oldest of seven boys and served in the Marines as a Crew Chief on a helicopter in Vietnam. After his service he worked for the Post Office, drove tankers, then operated heavy construction equipment.
He is survived by 3 brothers: Michael, Kirk, and Jeffery Dall (Julie); a son: Donald (Ashley); 2 grandchildren: Talon, Tricidee; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers: Kent, Rodney, and Kevin.
Services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019. A viewing will take place at Valley View Funeral Home 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah from 11:00 AM-11:45 AM followed by the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Interment will be at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park 17111 South Camp Williams Road (1700 West), Bluffdale, Utah.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019