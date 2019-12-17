Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Maitlon Dall


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Maitlon Dall Obituary
John Maitlon Dall
Nov 13, 1928 ~ Dec 9, 2019
John Maitlon Dall, 71, passed away December 9, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Born November 13, 1948 to Maitlon and Jean Torgerson Dall. John was the oldest of seven boys and served in the Marines as a Crew Chief on a helicopter in Vietnam. After his service he worked for the Post Office, drove tankers, then operated heavy construction equipment.
He is survived by 3 brothers: Michael, Kirk, and Jeffery Dall (Julie); a son: Donald (Ashley); 2 grandchildren: Talon, Tricidee; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers: Kent, Rodney, and Kevin.
Services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019. A viewing will take place at Valley View Funeral Home 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah from 11:00 AM-11:45 AM followed by the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Interment will be at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park 17111 South Camp Williams Road (1700 West), Bluffdale, Utah.
logo

Published in Deseret News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -