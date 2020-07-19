John Marley Bodenhofer

1949 ~ 2020

John Marley Bodenhofer

- a missionary to hundreds, mentor to many, friend to all - passed away July 15, 2020, while surrounded by his family, in West Jordan, UT. He was 71.

John was born April 12, 1949 in Salt Lake City, UT to James Lester and Nellie Wanda Bodenhofer. John married the love of his life, Carlene Ruth Shaver, on June 14, 1974 in the Salt Lake Temple. He had a great love for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in various church callings. His favorite callings were serving with the youth, where he became a second father to many of those neighborhood kids. He loved writing, music, playing guitar, hunting, fishing, coaching his 4 kids, and raising his 6 grandkids.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Carlene; his children, Jeremy, Jodi (Ben), Jaime (Brent), Jennica (Brock); his grandchildren, Brody, Devon, Emarie, Elijah, Delilah, Zachary; His sisters, Joann (Marlin), Julia (Ben), Joyce; and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents; his beloved brother James "Bill", his sister Jeanne; his son-in-law, Wayne, Brother-in-Law, Don; and many other family members.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:30 at River Oaks 4th Ward, 8950 S. 1500 W., West Jordan, UT. 84088. There will be a visitation one-hour prior with the family. Graveyard services follow at Elysian gardens, 1074 E. 4580 S. Millcreek, UT. 84117. Masks required in the church house.



