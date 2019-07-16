John Ambrose

West Jordan, Utah

John Martin Ambrose, 80, devoted husband, dedicated father, supportive grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully in West Jordan, July 12, 2019. He was born to Vern John and Gertrude Wright Ambrose August 25, 1938 in American Fork. After graduating from American Fork High School, he worked at Kennecott Copper Mine for 26 years. In February 17, 1962 he married the love of his life, LaNell Barnson in the Salt Lake Temple. She preceded him in death September 24, 2017. They are the parents of 3 boys. He really enjoyed fishing and especially deer hunting and camping in the mountains. John served in the United States Army National Guard for 14 years. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survived by his sons: Dale R. Ambrose, Midvale; Craig J. (Maria) Ambrose, West Jordan; Paul R (Melissa) Ambrose, Chino Valley, AZ; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister, LaVern (Lonnie) Emery, Levan. Also preceded in death by parents; sisters and a granddaughter.

Graveside services and interment will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Junction Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post #37. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com

