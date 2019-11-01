|
|
John "Tom" McCleary
May 20, 1934 ~ Oct 16, 2019
John T. McCleary died October 16, 2019. "Tom" was born May 20, 1934 in Chicago, IL to Emmet McCleary and Eloise Burroughs and the family moved to El Paso, TX in 1945. Tom graduated Austin High School in El Paso in 1952 and then served in the Army for two years as an instructor in the Artillery School at Fort Bliss Texas. He went on to earn a B.S. degree in geology from Texas Western College in 1958 and a M.S. degree in geology from the University of New Mexico in 1960. He loved his work in minerals exploration at the Topaz Mountain Beryllium deposits. In 1962, Tom married Martina Van der Toolen and they had his only child, Brenda; they later divorced. Tom had a wonderful career working for UDOT as a geologist and materials engineer for 25 years and then retired in 1987. His love of mountain geography and geology took him to many places including Ruidoso, NM from 1991 to 2004 and to Park City, UT in 2004 and then to Heber City, UT in 2015 with his long time companion Wilma Larremore. Tom loved football - particularly the University of Utah Utes, steam trains, the beauty of nature, and the mountains. In 2007, while living in Park City, he discovered a previously unknown species of demospongiid from the Permian Park City Formation near Park City, UT. The specimens he collected are in collections of the US National Museum in Washington DC. Tom is survived by his only child, daughter Brenda L Spitale, her husband Giovanni, granddaughter Alexandra and brother Larry McCleary. Interment in Park City, UT cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 1, 2019