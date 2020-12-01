John Morehouse Kniffen
1934 ~ 2020
Born February 16, 1934 in Warwick, Orange County, New York. Passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Sandy, Utah. Served his Country proudly as a Marine. He married Barbara Jean Eldredge on May 4, 1962. Was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 49 years. He is survived by his children: Jeanette Smith (Gary), Cindy White (Ed), Ruth Mitchell (Mike), Arn Kniffen (Ruthie) and 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the LDS Chapel at 7825 S. Olympus St. Midvale, UT. A viewing will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn during services.