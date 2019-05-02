1928 ~ 2019

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend passed away this week at his home in Salt Lake City. Jay was born February 25, 1928 in Butte, Montana to Albert Silva and Johanna Murray Mooney. His family moved to Salt Lake City in 1935 when his father was appointed the first chief pilot of Western Airlines. Jay attended Judge Memorial Catholic High School graduating in 1946 with the James McGean Outstanding Athlete and Scholar Award. He later attended the University of Utah and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. At Judge Memorial, Jay met the love of his life Bernice Maher Mooney and they married on June 9, 1952 in the Cathedral of the Madeleine. Jay and Bernice were blessed to be the parents of five children. The family lived in Montana, New Mexico, Kansas and California before returning to Salt Lake in 1978.

Jay grew up around airplanes and learned to fly at a young age. He was passionate about flying both professionally and personally and enjoyed flying aerobatics in his Decathlon. Jay served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed at Edwards AFB. He had a distinguished career in aviation first as the co-owner of Butte Aero Sales and Service and later in the Los Angeles and Salt Lake City offices of the Federal Aviation Administration. Jay retired at the age of 80 after 46 years of service with the FAA where he was a check airman for Western, Delta and Skywest Airlines.

Jay was devoted to his family and his church, living a life filled with integrity, faith and compassion. He was an avid skier and fly-fisherman and enjoyed skiing fresh powder at Alta and Solitude and fishing in Montana well into his eighties. Thank you to Dr. Luras as well as the kind professionals at Huntsman and all his friends at Whole Foods who were part of his wellness journey. Jay is survived by his son James (Kimberly), and daughters Julie, Mary (John Greer), Anne (John Sparano), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife (Bernice), son (John Jr.), his parents, and brothers (Albert "Al", William "Bill" and Brien).

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 7 at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Vigil service Monday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell & Sons Mortuary where friends may call 1 hour prior. Internment at Mt. Calvary.



Published in Deseret News from May 2 to May 5, 2019