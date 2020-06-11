1939 ~ 2020
John R. Snow, born April 13th, 1939, passed away peacefully the morning of June 9th 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. John was an honorable man committed to his faith. Of the countless qualities and virtues he developed over his lifetime, none outshone his devotion to his family.
John is survived by his wife Geraldine, daughter Jeannine, sons Steven, Bryan and Jacob, 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Our family is extremely grateful to the nurses and staff at Neighborhood House for the loving care they gave to this amazing man.
Viewing will be held June 12th, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery in Salt Lake, Utah from 6-7:30PM.
Graveside service will be held June 13th, 2020 at the Provo City Cemetery at 11AM. For full obituary, see www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 11, 2020.