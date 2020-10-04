1/1
John Ray Butler
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Ray Butler
1/31/1937 - 9/30/2020
Born January 31, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ray Hatch and Rosella Larson Butler. Attended East High School. Served in the US Army in Korea and Ft. Riley, Kansas from 1955-58.
Married Nancy Harrison in 1955 and they had just celebrated 64 years of marriage when she passed away in May 2019.
He was a master plumber and HVAC expert, and retired from Manwill Plumbing after 30 years of service. His kids became apprentices under his master trade guidance and we will miss that.
He and Nancy and family spent most summer weekends for 50 years at their cabin at Scofield Reservoir - fishing, hiking, water skiing, and enjoying the great outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Nancy. He is survived by children Joni (Kim) Payne, Pamela (Randy) Firmin, and Christopher (Robbin) Butler, and grandchildren Libby, Kyle, Lexi, Zach and Britney.
Private family services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:30 am. Interment at Spanish Fork Cemetery. Arrangements by Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Special thanks to Bennion's Veterans Home in Payson, Utah and to the amazing staff of Bristol Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, go fishing with someone you love, to enjoy the great outdoors and that little thrill of a tug on your line.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Service
11:30 AM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 3, 2020
I will miss you, your voice and laugh and your humor and calm energy. I cherish the memories of sitting at the kitchen table having coffee together many times in these past few years. I’m grateful for the time I got to know you and spend with you not only as your baby granddaughter but as an adult woman. I’m sad for my own selfish reasons of not having any more grandparents on this earth, a painful reminder that life is fleeting and time passes regardless of our wants, but I’m also happy that maybe in another world or another realm you may be reunited if only in peace and rest with your one true love. If there is anything beyond this world I hope to see you again some day, but until then I take comfort knowing my body and mind and all my cells are made up of all my loved ones and that will stay with me until it’s my turn to rest.
Libby Firmin
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved