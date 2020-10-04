I will miss you, your voice and laugh and your humor and calm energy. I cherish the memories of sitting at the kitchen table having coffee together many times in these past few years. I’m grateful for the time I got to know you and spend with you not only as your baby granddaughter but as an adult woman. I’m sad for my own selfish reasons of not having any more grandparents on this earth, a painful reminder that life is fleeting and time passes regardless of our wants, but I’m also happy that maybe in another world or another realm you may be reunited if only in peace and rest with your one true love. If there is anything beyond this world I hope to see you again some day, but until then I take comfort knowing my body and mind and all my cells are made up of all my loved ones and that will stay with me until it’s my turn to rest.

Libby Firmin

Grandchild