John Raymond Williams

1964-2020 Beloved Son & Brother

Salt Lake City, UT - John R. Williams passed away at home on July 25th, 2020 of natural causes. John was born March 15th, 1964 in Canton, Ohio to Thomas and Grayce Williams. John was a resident of Salt Lake City for 26 years. He was a welder by trade, and was formerly employed by Future Foam of SLC for 15+ years. John was an avid gun enthusiast and collector who enjoyed restoring guns to their original beauty. He was a avid reader and history buff! He loved the great outdoors and you would often find him hiking the Wasatch Mountain region! John a Christian by faith was raised in Carrollton, Ohio on a small hobby farm. On the farm John loved to ride his horse, hunt deer, swim in the pond and sled ride each winter! John is survived by his mother, Grayce of Marco Island, sister Barbara & James Dunkle, Mechanicstown, OH, brother Tom & Michelle Williams, Pocohontas, AR, sister Mary Jane & Rex DeJaager, Marco Island, FL. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Williams and brother Richard Williams. John will be laid to rest with his father Thomas and brother Richard in a graveside ceremony early next spring at the Bethel United Presbyterian Church in Salineville, Ohio.

