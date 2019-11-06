|
|
John Reed Sanders
June 5, 1938 ~ Oct 26, 2019
John Reed Sanders passed away at home on October 26, 2019. He returned to be with his Father in Heaven. A Public Viewing is scheduled for 10:00 A.M. on November 8, 2019, at the Jurupa Ward Building, 8660 44th St., Jurupa, CA 92509. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. after the viewing.
Reed is survived by his wife Kathryn Weed Sanders, his eternal companion whom he adored and who adored him; and, by his brothers: Steve, Gary, David, Kevin, and his sister Marilyn Barlow (husband: Farrell ); by his step-son Mark Hardy (wife: Jill), his step-daughter Shanna Turner (husband: Jeff), his son J. Bradley Sanders (wife: Marlene), and his daughter Cindy Sanders (wife: Wendy), by grandchildren: Brandon Hardy (wife: Hillary), Emmalee Collie (husband: Zac), Jayson Reed Sanders (wife: Cassandra); Kamron Sanders (wife: Tristyn), Derick (wife: Melanie), Sarah Sanders, Jessica Eggleston (husband: Scott), Mallori Mickelson (husband: Austin), Haillee Turner, and Jacob Turner, Kaizen Sanders; and, by 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by step-children: Brandon Hardy and Deanne Hardy.
Reed was born June 5, 1938 to Kenneth and Anne Sanders. He graduated Murray High School, Murray, Utah and attended the University of Utah where he played basketball under Coach Jack Gardner. Basketball was his passion and he enjoyed playing well into his later years. He was physically strong and athletic and, at age 70, could outplay men 20 years his junior.
Throughout his life, he served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in various callings including: Counselor to 3 bishops, the High Council, and as Ordinance Worker in the Redlands Temple. His testimony was strong and his eyes were fixed on the eternities and exaltation.
Reed was an entrepreneur. Throughout his life, he worked hard to successfully support his wife and family in various enterprises ranging from real estate and auto sales, to curb and gutter which brought him to Riverside, California in 1983 where he and Kathy nurtured their growing business and made their home in nearby Pedley.
He thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren to whom he provided both temporal support and spiritual guidance for them to succeed throughout their own lives. Each loved him dearly; each is deeply indebted for the love and kindness that helped to turn them into thriving young men and women.
His family surrounds him now; and for now, he will be missed. But each looks forward to a happy reunion in the eternal realms to come.
Instead of Flowers a" GoFundMe" has been set up for Kathy Sanders on Facebook to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019