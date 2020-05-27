|
|
John Richard Jefferies
1929 ~ 2020
John Richard Jefferies passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 in St. George, Utah. Ruby, his loving wife of 15 years, provided strength and comfort. John was born in Salt Lake City on August 7, 1929 to William Chester Jefferies and Sarah Elizabeth Flinders. He graduated from South High in 1946 and the U of U in 1950. He earned an MHA from the U of Minnesota. John married Bonnie Peterson Stoker on February 12, 1952; they raised three children.
John served as an Army officer in the Korean War and was an accomplished golfer, outdoorsman, and artist. He was the Administrator of Primary Children's, All Children's, Columbus Children's, and Duchesne County hospitals. He was the President of Buffalo Children's, NACHRI, and CHEC, and was a part of the Children's Miracle Network.
John loved his family dearly. He is survived by his devoted wife Ruby, his sister Dorothy, his children Julie, Jim, and Brad, grandchildren Sam, Zac, Natalie, Joshua, Peter, and Jacob, and great-grandchildren Drake, Estelle, Emmi, and Dixon. He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie and his grandson Jeff.
A graveside service will be held May 29th at 11 am at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Due to the virus attendees are asked to comply with gov't directives. For a complete obituary and condolences go to larkinobituaries.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 27, 2020