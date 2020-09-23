John Robert Butchereit
Aug 17, 1938 - Sep 19, 2020
Taylorsville, UT-Our sweet and tender loving Father, John, has gone home to his Heavenly Father and Beloved Wife, Joyce. He passed peacefully in the early morning hours on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at his home in Taylorsville.
After a long and well fought battle with lung disease and Parkinson's, he is now at peace. Diagnosed with lung disease in early June of 2019, and struggling with Parkinson's disease in his later years, he knew his time in this life was coming to an end. His one wish for his remaining time in this life was to remain at his home in Taylorsville, where he felt most comfortable and safe. With the assistance of his loving sons and daughter, and devoted and loving sisters, his wish was brought to pass. We would also like to thank Silverado Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care and it's employees for the unwavering, loving and tender care they diligently provided to our Father.
Born to John G. and Martha Nakken Butchereit on August 17, 1938. He was the third of eight children and the oldest son. Married to Joyce B. Kelsch on September 10, 1960 and sealed to her and their three children in the Salt Lake Temple on February 19, 1970. John is survived by his three children, John L., Daniel C., and Kimberly (Lisa); three Grandchildren, Marissa (Inoke), Ryan, and Abbey; two Great Grandchildren, Vai K. Taufalele, and Remi Blake Butchereit; three Sisters, Nancy J. Anderson (J. Max), Shirley Butchereit, and Carol Butchereit. Preceded in death by his wife, Joyce B Butchereit; his Parents, John and Martha Butchereit; two Brothers, Michael D. Butchereit and Samuel R. Butchereit; two Sisters, D. Jane Wiseman and Diane Faith Butchereit.
John's faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ was unwavering. A quiet man of unconditional love, with a big and tender heart, he loved the Lord, Jesus Christ with all his heart. He served in the Sunday School Presidency, and assisted in the scouting program. John lived a long and meaningful life of faith, hope and charity. He was an exceptional man, completely devoted to his wife and family, to providing a good life for them and he worked diligently towards that. He was extremely proud of his children and was always there for them.
He worked as a machinist for about 50 years at A.W. Fors Machinery, where he became part owner until he retired to enjoy time with his wife, family, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He graduated from Murray High School in 1956, and attended the University of Utah for a short time. Eventually, he went on to graduate from a vocational school as a Certified Machinist. He very much loved his country and served in the National Guard for 7 years, and the Army Reserves for 3 years. John was an avid outdoorsman and he thrived and cherished the times he had with his kids, family and friends, hunting, fishing, and camping in the great outdoors. He and his wife also greatly enjoyed an active lifestyle in square dancing together for about 15 years.
His sweet and tender spirit will remain with us in our hearts forever. We feel his unconditional love and see his sweet smile and tender laugh in the cherished memories we have of him. We will always remember and be forever grateful for how hard he worked to provide us with a warm, caring, safe and comfortable home and family life. He will be sorely missed and we will think of him always. We love you, Dad and look forward to when we can all be together as a family again.
A viewing will be held Friday, Sep. 25, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley in South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan, Utah. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Taylorsville Stake Center, 4845 Woodhaven Drive, Taylorsville, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the funeral at the church. Interment at Elysian Burial Gardens. The funeral will also be broadcast live on Facebook for those that cannot attend. To view the service or to leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
. The family kindly asks that those attending please wear face masks, if possible, and maintain social distancing at all times during the service.