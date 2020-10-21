1/1
John Robert "Bob" Diederich
1931 - 2020
John Robert Diederich "Bob"
1931~2020
Our amazing father, John Robert (Bob) Diederich passed away on October 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Bob was born on November 11, 1931 to John and Johanna Diederich. He grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from South High School.
Bob was a dedicated husband and father. He married Janet Olsen in the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 17, 1956. They were married for 55 years until Janet's death in 2011. Together they raised four daughters. It was important to Bob that everyone knew about his daughters and that they were the most important accomplishment of his life.
Bob was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. He flew the American Flag and Marine Corp Flag with pride. He served his country as an Aviation Mechanic and Plane Captain. In his early years, Bob was a paper boy, grocery clerk, and golf caddy. He worked for Farmer Brother's Coffee, Continental Engineering and Bell Construction. Some of his most fond memories were his work on Pineview Dam, and Thiokol buildings as a General Contractor.
Bob was one of the most fun and loyal friends you could have. His favorite hobbies were hunting with his brother Roy and Roy's sons, fishing, motorcycle riding, boating, coin collecting and cars with lots of chrome. He was preceded in death by close friends Fred and Phyllis Hunsaker and his cousin Don Diederich. He truly enjoyed going to coffee with his close friend Doug Moore and his lunch buddy Steve Cook. At the end of his life he made new friends with the nurses at Canyon Creek, especially nurses Carol and Heatherly (Blondie), for making him feel loved and important and for taking care of our family.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy. He is survived by his brother Roy (Diana) and his four daughters, Jody (Bob), Jill (Jeff), Jacque (Mark) and Jenn. He was also especially proud of his 7 grandchildren and 4, soon to be 5, great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, October 24 at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held from 12:30-1:15 followed by a graveside service at 1:30. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to rescuerovers.org in Bob's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Viewing
12:30 - 01:15 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
OCT
24
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
