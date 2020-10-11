1/1
John Ryan Schneider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Ryan Schneider
6/29/81 ~ 4/4/20
Smashing Cars
Climbing Buildings
Helping People
Fixing Stuff
Breaking Stuff
Playing in the Dirt
Going Fast
Rock Crawling
Being Fearless
Oh, the stories!
It's time! It is safe enough for us to gather, and celebrate the extraordinarily well-lived life of Ryan Schneider.
Please join us:
Friday, October 16th. 6-8pm. Open House Style
Neil O'Donnel Mortuary's newly remodeled space
372 East 100 South, SLC UT 84111
Masks are required of course.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved