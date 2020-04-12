|
|
6/29/81 ~ 4/4/20
A part of me always knew that Brother would die young…
A Moab accident with a Jeep that inched barely too far over the edge… An explosion in a freak potato cannon accident… Shot by a farmer for trespassing in order to climb the highest electrical tower… A fall from the side of that downtown building that had just the perfect handholds for climbing… A crazy leap from a trolley car in San Francisco… A fatal jump into the water from a Lake Powell cliff… A ricochet from the wrench thrown (really hard) in frustration… Hit by a car while madly riding a garbage can down the steepest road in the Avenues… Too much gasoline on the after-Christmas, whole Christmas tree bonfire… Alcohol poisoning, from the party that got so out of control it involved front yard, homemade middle of the night slip-n-slide, naked…
These are the ways you would imagine a life like Ryan's would end. He was a guy who LIVED.
One would never imagine that a polluted well would have led to Lymphoma, which led to more poison, intentionally inflicted (chemotherapy). Paraneoplastic Syndrome? An adverse reaction to chemo? Nerve damage? All of the above? Ryan's was not a fair fight. The deck was stacked.
His struggle was long and arduous. We, his friends and family, are glad to have gotten the extra time with him. He was his quirky, hilarious, cranky, sentimental, clever, charming self through it all. In the end, his heart gave out. It was tired. He was tired. He was SO ready to be free, to be whole, to make MISCHIEF again.
Drink a beer, or a root beer, for your friend Ryan. You know he would join you, and he will in spirit.
This crazy stupid isolated world we're living in right now means we can't get together to celebrate Ryan right away. But that means you have more time - more time to remember and perfect your best Ryan stories. We all want to hear them. Share them with us when we get together after the craziness subsides a bit. Ryan will be there, sanitary and safe in an urn FAR too small to contain him.
A celebration of life will be held at Neil O'Donnell & Sons Mortuary at a date and time TBD. Interment of cremains will follow at City Cemetery in Salt Lake City, where a bench will welcome visitors to sit and enjoy the view. Ryan leaves behind parents, Frank Gene Schneider and Teri Schneider, sister Angie Schneider (Love you Brother!), grandparents Mic & Jeri Meyer, Grandpa Bob, and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 12, 2020