John Scott Midgley, 61, passed away at his home in Eureka, Utah Thursday, May 30, 2019 after an 18 month courageous battle with kidney cancer. He was born March 22, 1958 to Jack Emmitt and Marie Heward Midgley in Salt Lake City, Utah. He married Andrea Jo Robinson June 29, 1991 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.

John grew up just south of Liberty Park. He graduated from South High School in 1976 and received certificates of completion in machine shop and design & drafting technology from Utah Technical College (now Salt Lake Community College). He spent his career as a mechanical designer for several engineering firms in the Salt Lake Valley and San Francisco Bay Area.

John loved and enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren. He also had a great love for trains and was a model builder of both train cars and buildings, winning awards for his artistry. He was a regular contributor to the Narrow Gauge and Shortline Gazette international magazine.

John is survived by his wife Andi Jo and his seven children: Jack (Stasha) Midgley, Jennifer (Carl) Vernon, Amanda (Lance) Williams, Rachel (Kevin) McArthur, Maggie Midgley, Andrew Midgley, and Rebecca (Lacey) Berdan. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren: Karrie Giles (Luis Prado), Alexandria Midgley, Justin Giles, Noah Giles, Madeline Twitchell, Aidan Williams, Kaitlyn Twitchell, Aaron Jorgensen-Midgley, Connor Williams, Allyson Twitchell, Rowan Williams, Ruby McArthur, Liam Williams, Jackson McArthur, and 1 great-granddaughter, Annabelle. He was preceded in death by his oldest grandson, Isaiah Midgley. He is also survived by his brother, Paul (Susie) Midgley, and sister, Jane (David) Chambers, as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Becky (Larry) Hornby, Kathy Sparrow, Jim (Pam) Robinson, and Patti (Todd) Ryan.

Funeral services will be held at the LDS chapel in Eureka, Utah on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm. There will be a viewing at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 So. 300 East, Santaquin Monday from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and Tuesday from 11:45 to 12:45 pm prior to services at the church.

Our family wishes to acknowledge and thank Dr. Benjamin Maughn and his team at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, and his hospice nurse, Margaret Talker, for their kind and excellent care of John.

Published in Deseret News on June 1, 2019