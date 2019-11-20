|
John William Sheets
Jan. 7, 1929~ Nov. 17, 2019
John passed away quietly in his home surrounded by family at the age of 90. John was born in Mason City Iowa to his mother Grace and father Elmer. John joined the Air Force in 1951 and served proudly in the Korean War. He was discharged in 1955. He married the love of his life, Barbara Burnham, in 1955. They raised 3 children, Teri Ann, David John, and Michael William. John retired after a 32- year career with the Ford Motor Credit Company where he was a Branch Manager. John was extremely active in his communities doing countless hours of volunteer work. His true passion was the American Legion. John loved the military and its veterans and served them with honor. John was responsible for current incarnation of Post 27 where he earned his way to Post Commander. He was so very proud of the Legion. John loved his family dearly and was an incredible Grandpa who will be missed dearly. John is survived by his sweetheart Barbara, his children Teri, David, and Michael, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandkids Daniel, Patrick, Jonathon, Justin, Gabrielle, Chloe, and Joshua.
Grave side service December 9, 11:00 am at Farmington Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 20, 2019