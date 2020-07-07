1/2
John Spencer
John Loran Spencer
In Loving Memory
South Salt Lake City, UT-Beloved husband, dad, grandpa, and grandpa-great, John Loran Spencer passed away peacefully June 30th, 2020.
He was born June 15th, 1936 in Payson, Utah to Loran and Buelah Spencer. Married Kathleen Higgins on December 10th, 1955.
He made a career of seeing the United States through the windshield of a semi. Beginning at age 16, working for his dad's construction company, he went on to haul steel and modular homes. He eventually retired from Rapco Distributing in 2016.
He is survived by Kathie, his wife of 64 years, sons Matt (Caren) and Don (LaRaine), daughter Lynda (Chris) Dimick, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by sons Scott, Bruce, and Jamie and great-grandson Todd Dimick.
A memorial service will be held July 11th, 2020 at 2 p.m. under the awning at Memorial Estates, 6500 South Redwood Road West Jordan, Utah.
Social distancing observed and masks required.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 7, 2020.
Thank You.
