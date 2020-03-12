|
|
John Troy Horne
1940 ~ 2020
John Troy Horne will be greatly missed. Born January 5, 1940 in Filer, Idaho, died March 8, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT.
Funeral service will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at the church at 2850 W. 3835 S. Salt Lake City, UT. Viewing on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 6:30 - 8:30 P.M. at the same location and one hour prior to services on Monday. Interment at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park.
Veteran: Air Force, Army & Air Nat'l Guard; passionate patriot & defender of U.S. Constitution. Always serving others. Heartfelt love & thanks expressed to special friends, family, ward, associates & caregivers. More information at
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 12, 2020