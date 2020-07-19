April 10, 1947 ~ July 14, 2020
At 11:42 a.m. on July 14th, 2020, one of the great ones passed beyond this mortal sphere. John Tucker Davis, M.D., J.D. (known throughout his life as Tuck) lost his valiant 2-year battle with cancer. He passed away at home, lovingly attended by his sisters and brothers-in-law.
Tuck was born April 10th, 1947 at Eglin Field, Florida to Emmett Smith (Cyclone) Davis and Marjorie Gwen Poulton Davis. Because of his father's service in the United States Air Force, Tuck lived in many places as a child, including Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, New Mexico, England, and southern California. Wherever he lived he was the leader of the pack, entertaining all the neighborhood kids (including his little sister) with endless adventures fueled by his incredible imagination.
After achieving many honors and graduating from Palos Verdes High School in California, Tuck set off to attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Upon completing his freshman year, he served a two-year mission in Argentina for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved his mission and the Argentinian people and especially enjoyed serving as a branch president while there. After returning home, Tuck continued his education at BYU, again serving in a branch presidency and graduating with a degree in business administration with a second major in Spanish. Throughout his life he used his proficiency in Spanish to help others in his professional life.
Directly after graduating, Tuck was admitted into the charter class of the Brigham Young University, J. Reuben Clark Law School. While there, he received the Cougar Club's Cougar Man of the Year Award and other honors. He practiced law in California for a number of years but then decided that he really wanted to be a doctor. He was accepted into the University of Utah, School of Medicine where he specialized in pediatrics. While there, Tuck served as class president and student body president, in addition to other leadership positions. He was also President of Club Med, received the Perry Scholarship, and was awarded the Gold-Headed Cane Medallion. Tuck found his true calling as a doctor. He was brilliant, compassionate, kind, caring, and loved all of his patients. He was a gifted diagnostician and was known for being meticulous, thorough, and saving many lives.
One of Tuck's greatest passions was serving in the Boy Scouts of America, in conjunction with callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as Scoutmaster for decades organizing fabulous scout trips to: the top of Mount Whitney; Hawaii; Philmont; Catalina Island; Beaver, Utah; river rafting in Idaho and California; and so on. He also served as district commissioner in the Ventura County Council earning the Silver Beaver Award.
Tucker was a man of unbounded interests and excelled in pretty much anything he put his hand to. Besides being academically gifted, as evidenced by his advanced degrees, he was a wonderful writer. He not only published a lovely book, The Fourth Gift, but also several poems. He has multiple other books in varying stages of completion. He was artistic and could draw or paint
anything. He was musical and enjoyed singing and playing the piano. He was a great actor and director. He was a food connoisseur, loved board games, and anything astronomical or historical. He had a nearly photographic memory and a prodigious knowledge of almost any subject. If you needed to know something and asked Tuck a question, he would spend a moment clicking through the files in his mind and consistently come up with the correct information. How we will miss our 3 a.m. phone calls to Tuck with a medical question which he would cheerfully answer with perfect advice!
Tuck loved traveling and was always up for an adventure. We enjoyed many wonderful family trips together. He also relished attending plays, musicals, operas, symphonies, and museums, especially with his sweetheart, Jan Lamborn.
Preceded in death by his beloved parents, Cyclone and Marjorie, Tuck is survived by his two doting sisters, Pamela (Gary) Lyn Davis Mull, and Kimberlee (Bob) Davis Richards. He is also survived by devoted nephews and nieces, Brandon (Erlyn) Lee Mull, Summer (JonPaul) Elizabeth Mull Boyle, Bryson (Cherie) John Mull, Tiffany Gwen Mull, and Ty (Sonia) Davis Mull, as well as 21 grand-nieces and nephews that he adored!
There will be a viewing on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Highland West Stake Center, 11605 North 6000 West, Highland, Utah 84003. The funeral will follow the viewing at 11:00 a.m. Tucker will be interred at the Highland Cemetery following the service. At all venues, masks and social distancing are required.
Due to Covid gathering restrictions, attendance at the funeral is by invitation only. For those who would like to participate virtually, the funeral can be viewed on Saturday, July 25 at 11:00 a.m. by registering in advance at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_crqXFTs7SFijOon0WyBTAg
We may also have a recording of the service that will be available online at a later date.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, donate to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Humanitarian fund.
Thanks to the Huntsman, U of U, and Encompass hospitals, the cancer team, and CNS Hospice for the care they gave to Tuck and to Utah Valley Mortuary for their stellar service to our family.