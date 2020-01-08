|
|
Dr. John W. (Jay) Adams
1933 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Dr. John W. (Jay) Adams passed away at his family home in Salt Lake City on New Years Day 1-01-20 after a long siege of Dementia. He was born 5-01-33 in American Fork, Utah to Margaret & Raymond Adams. He graduated from East High School and served in the U. S. Army as Chaplin Assistant. He attended The University of Utah, USC Northridge and graduating from Georgetown University where he received his Dental degree. His long and prestigious career was spent at Fairview Developmental Center, Costa Mesa, Calif., where he retired after receiving numerous awards for his service. A kind and loving person, he was admired by those who were fortunate to know him. Survived by David L. Brown, life partner, Capistrano Beach, Calif., C. Michael & Susan J. Brown, special brother and sister, Salt Lake City. Preceded in death by his mother, father and stepfather Val Johner. The family wishes to thank Heartwood Home Care and Medicare Hospice for their kind caring assistance. Interment will be in Salt Lake City Cemetery 1-08-20. Please visit www.larkinmortuary.com to offer condolences.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 8, 2020