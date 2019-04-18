Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Karen Gail Miller Conference Center
9750 South 300 West
Sandy, UT
John W. Barker Obituary
4/8/1941 ~ 4/12/2019
John W. Barker, age 78, passed away on 4-12-2019 at IMC. He was born on 4-8-1941 in Provo, UT to Mildred M. and John J. Barker. John lost his dad at age 4. He was raised by his mom with his three sisters. John worked at Auerbach's department store where he met the love of his life, Jo Jacobson. In 1971 he joined the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office (later to become Unified Police Department) where he was to work for the next 45 years. He was known to the law enforcement community as 'Pa'.
He is survived by his wife Jo; Sons, Paul (Navina) and Eric (Jennifer); grandchildren, Tavin, Christian, Sam, Kael, and Brox; sister, Margaret; many nephews and nieces; several friends; and his law enforcement family.
John did not want a formal funeral, instead a celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 pm at the Karen Gail Miller Conference Center 9750 South 300 West-Sandy, Utah 84070. For the full obituary please go to: https://www.aspenfh.com/notices/John-Barker
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
