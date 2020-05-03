|
|
John (Jan) W. Best
1947 - 2020
On April 30, 2020 John lost his battle with colon cancer, his loving wife Lori by his side.
John is loved by all who know him. He is always kind, generous and a gentleman. Many of his coworkers complemented on how he would walk them to their cars and always looked out for them. This is truly his nature, kind, gentle and always looking after others. John will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
John was born in Holland to Pete and Adri VanSchelt Best on January 12, 1947. John attended East High and is a Vietnam War Veteran. John and Lori were married in November 1985, constant companions, rarely apart and very much in love. John is a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He loves riding his motorcycle, collecting miniature cars, antique cars, fishing, boating, camping and most of all spending time with family.
John is survived by his wife Lori, 5 children, Kim Condie (Scott), Jennipher Best Aaragon, Ken Williams (Allison), Erin Best Grass (David), Robert Best (Kristin), 14 grandchildren, Courtney, Parker, Christopher, Mikala, Andrew, Jacob, Julia, Elexis, Landin, Kyla, Alex, Emilio, Logan and Mary-Ann, 5 great grandchildren and sister Sjanie Richards.
Preceded in death by his father Peter, mother Adri, and sister Margie Sturdy.
The family appreciates all of the friends at Liberty Elementary for all their help and support during this difficult time.
Unfortunately due to the Covid-19 virus there will be no viewing or services. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 3, 2020