1925 ~ 2020

John William Callister (Jack) passed away June 16, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah, of natural causes incident to age. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, February 24, 1925, the third of four children of Arthur A. Callister and Alverda Reid. He grew up on the Avenues, attended East High School, then attended the University of Utah where he earned a bachelor's and medical degree. In 1947 he married Frances Joyce Barber, and together they raised 4 children: John (Suzanna), Ann Croft (Ken), Michael (Ronda) and Robert (Michelle).

Jack was a lover of opera and all classical music, art, literature and gardening - especially roses. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hiking, camping and fishing. Our happiest family memories are of time spent engaged in these activities, as well as weekends and vacations spent at our family cabin at Alpine Meadows, near Lake Tahoe, California. In retirement he and Frances had great fun traveling with friends throughout the United States in their motor homes.

Jack loved his medical practice as a pathologist at St. Mary's Hospital in Reno, Nevada. At different times in his career he served as president of the Nevada State Medical Association, director of Physician's Consulting Laboratories, Chief of Staff at St. Mary's Hospital, and many other leadership positions. He was instrumental in contributing to the establishment of a medical school at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he was an adjunct professor of hematology. He was admired and respected as a person of great generosity and integrity.

An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jack served in many positions. He was a skilled genealogist and enjoyed researching his ancestors. He was particularly proud of being a Manxman, as some of his pioneer ancestors were from the Isle of Man, Great Britain.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; brother Arthur A. Callister and sister Jane Sant; and is survived by his sister Margaret, his four children, 14 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, who adored him. He was loved by all his family and will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Spring Meadows Senior Living and Inspiration Hospice for their compassionate care of our father. Private family graveside services will be held at Wasatch Lawn, Salt Lake City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store