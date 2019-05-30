John Warren (Nick)

Brown

1937 - 2019

Our loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on May 26, 2019. John was born April 1, 1937 to John Joseph and Wilma Brown. He married his eternal angel wife, Ruby, on December 31, 1959.

John was survived by his wife; 5 sons, Michael (Kim), Richard (Kim), Warren (Kim), Gregory (Karen), Jeremy (Terri); 4 daughters, Shelley (Jim) Birch, Jonna (Chris) Woodward, Karen (Jacob) Bennion, Emily (Mike) Faulkner; 27 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to all those who cared for him over the years and for the love of so many family and friends.

Viewing will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6-8 pm and Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:30-10:45 am at the Hillcrest 5th Ward, 9045 South 915 East. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am in the same location. Interment will be at the Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights. For an extended obituary and to leave online condolences visit www.larkincares.com



