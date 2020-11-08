John Wells Morrison
1930 - 2020
John Wells Morrison passed away on November 3, 2020, in Highland, Utah. John Wells [Hickman] Morrison was born September 5, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Josiah Eugene and Lulu Riddle Hickman. Sadly, just four days after giving birth and naming her newborn son, Lulu passed away. Because of overwhelming responsibilities, Eugene decided to give his newly born son up for adoption to a cousin. Arvel Wells and Gretta Fullmer Morrison adopted John shortly after his birth and added the middle name of Wells. John was the eldest of three Morrison children: brother, Bruce Franklin and sister, Nanette.
While attending the University of Utah, John met and married Maridon McAllister of Scarsdale, New York. They were married on July 7, 1951 in Salt Lake City, Utah. They made their home and raised their six children in various locations in and around Salt Lake City and Northern California.
John is survived by his six children: Michelle (David Curtis) Janke of Sandy, Utah; Donnette (Jeffrey Taylor) Fisher of Provo, Utah; John Wells (Tamara McKeon) Morrison, Jr. of Encinitas, California; Bruce McAllister (Amy Larson) Morrison of Bountiful, Utah; James McAllister (Patricia "Trish" Jones) Morrison of Draper, Utah; Maridon (Paul Jackson) Brockbank of Highland, Utah; 24 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren and 3 more expected; a sister, Nanette (Michael S.) Demaree of Irvine, California. He is preceded in death by his wife, Maridon McAllister; parents, Arvel Wells and Gretta Fullmer Morrison and a brother, Bruce Franklin Morrison.
He will be interred in Salt Lake City Cemetery on Friday, November 13, 2020.
For the complete obituary, please go to: www.larkinmortuary.com