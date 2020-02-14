|
|
John Wilford Haacke, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, left this life three weeks short of his 91st birthday.
John was born March 1, 1929 to Lorene Hatch and Wilford Joseph Haacke in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up and spent his entire life in Bountiful, graduating from Davis High School in 1947 and attending the University of Utah for three years. John loved anything related to sports and was named to the first Utah High School Allstate Football team. He also played basketball and tennis in high school and earned his letter playing tennis at the U of U.
In 1949 he was married for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple to his sweetheart Ada Stringham. Their marriage saw four sons and one daughter come into the world. John and Ada's love for each other was a celebration of supreme happiness as the two raised their kids, traveled the world and supported each other through various jobs and church callings.
John retired from the Internal Revenue Service in 1990 after working as a Revenue Officer, as Chief of Tax Payer Service, and as Disclosure and Problems Resolution Officer for the Salt Lake District Office.
Raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John had a strong and beautiful relationship with his Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and served in many capacities including Bishop and Stake High Counselor. He was an accomplished musician who, in his youth, often played duets with his mother in the Bountiful 1st Ward. He was also a master gardener, whose yard was full of beautiful flowers and fresh vegetables.
His dear wife Ada passed away in August of 2017 after nearly 68 years of marriage. John is survived by his five children: Craig (Sandy) Haacke, Brent (Nancy) Haacke, Chris (Paula) Haacke, Alan Haacke, Jayne (Patrick) Lambert, his dog Max, fourteen grandchildren, thirty-two great grandchildren, and brothers-in-law Richard (Annette) Stringham and Stanford (Sharon) Stringham. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister Shirley Egginton.
We wish to thank the many staff of the Memory Care Unit at Heritage Place, as well as his hospice nurse Samantha of Heartwood Hospice.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Bountiful 7th Ward, Bountiful, Utah South Stake, 1280 South Main, with viewings held at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful on Sunday, February 16, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and again on Monday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the church prior to the service. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 14, 2020