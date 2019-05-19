Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Malmborg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Malmborg


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John William Malmborg Obituary
In Loving Memory
Sandy, UT-Well, I've now gone 10-42 (ending tour of duty) It's been a good life. That doesn't mean everything has always been easy, but I have had blessings without number. I was born in Salt Lake City on 9/1/1931 to John W. Malmborg Sr. and Sara F Nelson Stock. In my early years my family was involved in Hard Rock Mining and much of my youth was spent in mining camps.
The Korean War started just after I graduated from Granite High School and of course I was called to serve in that war.
I met my eternal companion Lorna Breitling at my work before going into the Army. We were married at Fort Sill, Oklahoma a few days before my going to Korea. I was still a teenager. Shortly after I returned we were Sealed in the Salt Lake temple. Lorna preceded me in death after being with me for 60 years. Every thing I loved was what she was, the angel glow that lit my days.
We had 5 children, John L Malmborg(Cindy), Cathy Malmborg(Bart Wood), David Malmborg(Shelly), Janalee Malmborg(Cory Oberhansly) and Douglas Malmborg(Jenny) We also had 16 Grandchildren and many Great Grandchildren. I have one brother Donald (Dorothy) Malmborg and one sister Shirley Malmborg(Richard Greenhalgh)
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 with a viewing from 12:00 - 2:00 PM. To see full obituary please visit MemorialUtah.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News from May 19 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now