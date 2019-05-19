In Loving Memory

Sandy, UT-Well, I've now gone 10-42 (ending tour of duty) It's been a good life. That doesn't mean everything has always been easy, but I have had blessings without number. I was born in Salt Lake City on 9/1/1931 to John W. Malmborg Sr. and Sara F Nelson Stock. In my early years my family was involved in Hard Rock Mining and much of my youth was spent in mining camps.

The Korean War started just after I graduated from Granite High School and of course I was called to serve in that war.

I met my eternal companion Lorna Breitling at my work before going into the Army. We were married at Fort Sill, Oklahoma a few days before my going to Korea. I was still a teenager. Shortly after I returned we were Sealed in the Salt Lake temple. Lorna preceded me in death after being with me for 60 years. Every thing I loved was what she was, the angel glow that lit my days.

We had 5 children, John L Malmborg(Cindy), Cathy Malmborg(Bart Wood), David Malmborg(Shelly), Janalee Malmborg(Cory Oberhansly) and Douglas Malmborg(Jenny) We also had 16 Grandchildren and many Great Grandchildren. I have one brother Donald (Dorothy) Malmborg and one sister Shirley Malmborg(Richard Greenhalgh)

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 with a viewing from 12:00 - 2:00 PM. To see full obituary please visit MemorialUtah.com.



Published in Deseret News from May 19 to May 20, 2019