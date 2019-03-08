John Youd

1932 ~ 2019

John D Youd was born to Thomas Leslie Youd and Mary Loretta Evans in Lake Shore, UT on August 3, 1932. He passed away March 5, 2019 of natural causes in Lake Shore, UT.

He served in the army in postwar Germany and a mission in Germany for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married his sweetheart, Janet Bellows, in 1958. They have six children. He taught middle school for over 30 years. He taught school so he could also pursue his work as a cattle rancher. He was still ranching at the time of his death. He loved people and loved to serve others. He served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Elders Quorum President, Bishop, and Ward Mission Leader.

He is survived by his dear wife, Janet, of 60 years; his siblings Wilda Christensen and Les (Denise) Youd; his six children Shelley (Dan) DeVries, Kim (Tom) Marshall, Bryan (Debbie) Youd, Russell (Christi) Youd, Lorilee (Brian) Warren, and Jacquelyn (Ryan) Christensen; 21 grandchildren; and 15.5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Leon Youd.

The viewing will be Friday, March 8, 6-8 pm, at Walker Mortuary, 187 S Main St, Spanish Fork; and from 9:45-10:45 on Saturday before the funeral at the Lake Shore Chapel, 5916 South 3200 West, Spanish Fork. Funeral services will at 11:00, Saturday, March 9 in the Lake Shore Chapel and interment will be in the Spanish Fork Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkerobits.com

