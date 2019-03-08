Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Mortuary - Spanish Fork
187 South Main Street
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
(801) 798-2169
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Mortuary - Spanish Fork
187 South Main Street
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Lake Shore Chapel
5916 South 3200 West
Spanish Fork, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Shore Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for John Youd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Youd


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Youd Obituary
John Youd
1932 ~ 2019
John D Youd was born to Thomas Leslie Youd and Mary Loretta Evans in Lake Shore, UT on August 3, 1932. He passed away March 5, 2019 of natural causes in Lake Shore, UT.
He served in the army in postwar Germany and a mission in Germany for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married his sweetheart, Janet Bellows, in 1958. They have six children. He taught middle school for over 30 years. He taught school so he could also pursue his work as a cattle rancher. He was still ranching at the time of his death. He loved people and loved to serve others. He served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Elders Quorum President, Bishop, and Ward Mission Leader.
He is survived by his dear wife, Janet, of 60 years; his siblings Wilda Christensen and Les (Denise) Youd; his six children Shelley (Dan) DeVries, Kim (Tom) Marshall, Bryan (Debbie) Youd, Russell (Christi) Youd, Lorilee (Brian) Warren, and Jacquelyn (Ryan) Christensen; 21 grandchildren; and 15.5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Leon Youd.
The viewing will be Friday, March 8, 6-8 pm, at Walker Mortuary, 187 S Main St, Spanish Fork; and from 9:45-10:45 on Saturday before the funeral at the Lake Shore Chapel, 5916 South 3200 West, Spanish Fork. Funeral services will at 11:00, Saturday, March 9 in the Lake Shore Chapel and interment will be in the Spanish Fork Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkerobits.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now