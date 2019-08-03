Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Valley Park 2nd Ward building
5233 South 3200 West
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Valley Park 2nd Ward building
5233 South 3200 West
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Byrge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Hugh Byrge


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Hugh Byrge
1946-2019
Johnny Hugh Byrge, 73, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away July 27, 2019 at his home in Taylorsville, Utah.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, 12:00 PM at the Valley Park 2nd Ward building located 5233 South 3200 West in Taylorsville. A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, from 6:00-8:00 PM and on Monday, from 11:00-11:45 AM prior to the services at the church. Interment to follow funeral at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 1750 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City. For full obituary and condolences go to: www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now