Johnny William Cordova

1982 ~ 2019

Our beloved Johnny William Cordova "John John," was born August 9, 1982 and left this world to continue his eternal journey on March 19, 2019.

John enjoyed being outdoors, often throwing a line in the water in hope of catching the big one, hitting the links with his driver and putter in hand, and exploring nature four wheeling whenever he could. Moreover, "John John" was often seen at the bowling alley striving to increase his average.

Maintaining his fun-spirited joking personality, John always thought of others before himself. He loved his children more than anything and knew that his role as a father was of upmost importance.

Like so many, John struggled with his personal demons. In the midst of his internal battles, his strength and determination were so impressive.

John is survived by his loving parents, Roslyn and Johnny Cordova, his brother Anthony Cordova, his children Octaviann and Braylynn, and a large extended family, all who will miss him dearly.

In celebration of John's life, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church located at 8601 Hillcrest Street in Copperton, Utah at 10:00 am. Family and friends are invited to this service. Lunch will be served directly after the service. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2019